Zilla (ZLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,085.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $294,318.90 and $1,085.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

