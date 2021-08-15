Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $113.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00338713 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.11 or 0.01004215 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,903,685,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,612,218,412 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

