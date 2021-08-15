ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $34,380.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00153761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.23 or 0.99479394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00878366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.96 or 0.07117660 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,153,155 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

