ZINC (ZINC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $306.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $59,162.75 and $306.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00874288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00109536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044492 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

