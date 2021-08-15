ZKSwap (ZKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.22 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $167.15 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00155648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.24 or 0.99737413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00883168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.05 or 0.06950500 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

