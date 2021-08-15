ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,104.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $94,104.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 38,440,993 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.