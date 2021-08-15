Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

ZM stock opened at $355.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $242.40 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

