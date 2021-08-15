Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 210.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,880,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $355.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.40 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

