ZumCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.26 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 276.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

