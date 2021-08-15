ZUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $93,258.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

