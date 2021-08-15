Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 16,447 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.83. 638,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,596. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.10 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

