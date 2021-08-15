Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 33,478 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,900,000 after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 99,825,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,354,672. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

