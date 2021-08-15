Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.92. 2,136,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.80. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

