Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 863,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $1,998,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

PSFE traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,276,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,891. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

