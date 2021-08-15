Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 248,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 293,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.