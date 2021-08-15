Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 14,850 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

