Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 26,581 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $307.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

