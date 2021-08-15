Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 330,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,813,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,521,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

