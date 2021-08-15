Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,260,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.12. 806,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

