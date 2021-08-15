Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,390 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.77. 19,930,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

