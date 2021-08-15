Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 198,738 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 275,622 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 221,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,478,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,057,861. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

