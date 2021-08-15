Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $1,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,347,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 932,891 shares valued at $104,286,048. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,175,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

