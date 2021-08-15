Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Zynga worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,441,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 34,748,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,918,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

