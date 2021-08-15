Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,620 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $70.49. 5,385,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,615. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

