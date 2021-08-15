Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. 379,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $909,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.