Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $10.70 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,862 shares of company stock worth $19,654,741. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

