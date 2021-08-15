Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.19% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 2,520,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,135. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

