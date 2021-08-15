Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,749 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

TXRH stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.96. 654,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

