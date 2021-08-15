Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGCO worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.85. 285,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.62. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

