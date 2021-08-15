Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,916,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,554,799. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

