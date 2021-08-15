Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $18.36 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $215.26. 1,421,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,340. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.