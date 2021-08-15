Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $20.28 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in PayPal by 99.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in PayPal by 43.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $257,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.