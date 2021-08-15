Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $21.74 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,701 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

