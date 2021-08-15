Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,645 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.16% of 1Life Healthcare worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,537. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

