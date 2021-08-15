Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $7.28 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 550,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

