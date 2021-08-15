Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $10,515,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.82. 1,756,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,811. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.91 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

