Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.07 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,275,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,821. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.