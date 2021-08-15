Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.14 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Terex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 520,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.