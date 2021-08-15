Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $10.86 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,102 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,951. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

