Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $265,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ANF traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 1,024,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

