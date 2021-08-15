Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,573 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock valued at $79,832,937. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

