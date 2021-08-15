Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $11.24 Million Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Invitae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,531 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $53,975,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $21,923,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 5,030,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

