Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $13.41 Million Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,413,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.63% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 304,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

