Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 876,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 493,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

