Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.08% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,660 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 5,362,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,300,000 after acquiring an additional 650,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,648 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 317,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

