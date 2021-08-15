Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

