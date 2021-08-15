Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,852,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 4,551,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,187. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

