Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 12,330 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,600,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,257 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after buying an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

