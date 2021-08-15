Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 12,901 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

