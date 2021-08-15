Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,083,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

CX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 7,150,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.09.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

